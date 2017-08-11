R. Kelly's Sex Cult Scandal Might Spark A Criminal Investigation!

After weeks of being at the center of a major sex scandal, R. Kelly might finally get trapped in a criminal investigation.

At least if Atlanta official John Eaves has it his way!

The Fulton County Chairman claims that the Johns Creek Police Department has uncovered new evidence against the singer, who has been accused of running an abusive sex cult where young women are under his control at his Atlanta and Chicago homes.

Eaves, who is running for mayor of Atlanta, said on Friday that the local police department has "key information" that would be enough evidence for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to launch a full investigation.

But according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Johns Creek police Lt. Chris Byers said on Friday "there is no new evidence in the closed investigation."

The R&B singer has denied the allegations, and at least one of the women living with him, Jocelyn Savage, claims she's staying with Kelly of her own free will.

We'll see if the D.A.'s office begs to differ…

