Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Put Salma Hayek To Work!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively invited Salma Hayek over recently… and it looks like the 50-year-old actress ended up doing all the work! LOLz!

From cooking to having Reynold's ten-month-old daughter Ines perched on her hip, Miz Hayek seems to have everything under control!

She shared on Thursday:

When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. Cuando tus amigos te invitan a cenar y acabas haciéndole todo tu. #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbtA post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

So cute!

[Image via Instagram.]

