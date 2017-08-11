On March 8, Rosette Laursen (pictured above) hoped to spend International Women's Day like thousands of other women across the globe: off from work to demonstrate the value they bring to the workplace.
What she ended up getting was a sexist slap in the face from her boss, who responded to her request for an unpaid day off with an extraordinarily rude email!
Earlier this week, the former executive assistant took to Facebook to recount the fateful day that made her quit her job.
Laursen explained it all started after she sent an email to her boss requesting an unpaid day off for this year's "Day Without Women," a movement encouraging women to take off from work and keep from spending money to demonstrate their economic impact.
Noting things were winding down at the end of a busy pilot season, the aspiring TV writer planned on spending the day writing. But her boss didn't take kindly to the request.
In fact, he called Laursen an "uppity selfish c*nt" for daring to take off! And thanks to accidentally hitting "reply all," the entire team read his disgusting words! The email that was only meant for two of Laursen's male coworkers read:
"Are you fucking kidding me. At the end of pilot season. Someone should sew her vagina shut. I'm never hiring a girl ever again."
It gets even worse! A second email forwarded to the entire team continued:
"No bonus for anyone that strikes or leaves early in pilot season. No one is striking in show business we are all against Trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out. Uppity Selfish C*nt. Heather went to work. I'm sure anyone at a casting office or agency would be fired."
After realizing his mistake, the boss apologized to Laursen in a bizarre string of texts, writing:
"I apologize for venting like a misogynistic faggot. I was letting off steam I didn't mean to hit reply all. I'm an a-hole. If you come back we can play Nazi death camp. You can beat me and put me in the oven. Or feed me cabbage and lock me in the shower. I am truly sorry."
Laursen's response was short and to the point: "I quit."
At the end of her post, Laursen revealed her boss was talent manager Michael Einfeld of Michael Einfeld Management. While admitting the exec "was actually really cool and funny any nice," the former assistant said Einfeld could also "be kind of terrible."
Laursen's friends encouraged her to seek legal action, which ultimately caused her to publicly post the emails to Facebook after Einfeld failed to respond to her lawyers.
After the post gained media attention, Einfeld sent an email apologizing to his friends, colleagues, and clients on Thursday, writing:
"Let me say without reservation – I am sorry. I used language that was tasteless, humorless and completely inexcusable. I believe deeply in workplace diversity regardless of race, gender, creed or sexual orientation, and I am mortified that the things I have said have worked against my commitment to inclusion. As I've searched for a response to all this, what I've discovered is that words fall woefully short of my extreme remorse – I am so sorry. I will be undertaking some obviously needed introspection, and want to thank those of you who have expressed a willingness to standby me. To those that feel they need space from me – I am heartbroken but understand. If it were possible, I wouldn't mind space from myself right now. Again, to everyone – I am sorry. If this is something you are willing to hear from me in person please call, or send me a note and I'll call you. I am devastated, and hope in time you will consider giving me the chance to earn your forgiveness."
Hopefully, this sexist snafu sends a message to executives of all industries to treat their female colleagues with basic human respect!
Read her full post (below):
