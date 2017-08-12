Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Drake Kylie Housewives PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Wacky, Tacky & True, Legal Matters, Party Poppin', Alcohol, Sex, Reality TV, News, Controversy, The Bachelor/ette >> DeMario Jackson REALLY Wants Bachelor In Paradise To Release That Hot Tub Footage…

DeMario Jackson REALLY Wants Bachelor In Paradise To Release That Hot Tub Footage…

8/12/2017 5:47 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsWacky, Tacky & TrueLegal MattersParty Poppin'AlcoholSexReality TVNewsControversyThe Bachelor/ette

no title

At least DeMario Jackson seems really… confident?

The soon-to-be Bachelor In Paradise star who was gloriously kicked off the most recent season of The Bachelorette apparently REALLY wants producers of the reality show to air his very controversial alcohol-fueled BIP hook-up with fellow cast member Corinne Olympios.

Related: Is This Really 'Every Man's Biggest Fear'??

In fact, Jackson wants them to air that footage on the upcoming season of BIP SO badly, that he literally went out last night in West Hollywood with a shirt that had a very, very simple message plastered across it: "Show The Tape!"

Pretty clear where he stands, eh?!

Unfortunately for him, though, Warner Bros. has come down hard, saying that the infamous hot tub footage in question will NOT be aired this year on the reality disaster of a show.

Producers did tease the hook-up in a recent trailer for the new season, and obviously the moment will likely be much-discussed between BIP itself and any other reunion shows beyond this, but at least for the specific footage… good luck seeing it publicly.

Related: BIP's One-Sided Contestant Contract Revealed

Can't keep DeMario from hoping, though.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Do you want to see the tape to find out what happened between DeMario and Corinne, or should things be kept private?!

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Talent Manager Loses Client After Assistant Reveals Sexist Email
See All Comments