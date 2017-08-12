Listen To This: Their Love Is More And More!

It makes us so happy to see Perezcious faves VanJess flourishing!

The sister duo has teamed up with DJ/producer Brasstracks on his new song, Favorite.

It's dance with an old school R&B vibe!

Check out the smoothness above!

Tags: brasstracks, listen to this, vanjess