Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Housewives Usher Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Listen To This, VanJess >> Listen To This: Their Love Is More And More!

Listen To This: Their Love Is More And More!

8/12/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisVanJess

It makes us so happy to see Perezcious faves VanJess flourishing!

The sister duo has teamed up with DJ/producer Brasstracks on his new song, Favorite.

It's dance with an old school R&B vibe!

Check out the smoothness above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Brasstracks!

And CLICK HERE to listen to more music from VanJess!

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Tallest Actors In Hollywood!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
Next story »
Kris Jenner Goes Into Damage Control Mode Over Life Of Kylie's Poor Ratings!
See All Comments