This is absolutely horrifying, and we must say: please be aware that the video contained within this post is graphic, disturbing, violent content.

The situation in Charlottesville, Virginia is rapidly deteriorating, and earlier this afternoon a car plowed into a group of reportedly anti-racist protesters in what looks like an intentional act of terrorism.

Related: Get More Trump News Here

Here's the video, as posted on Twitter by someone on scene (below):

[Image via Twitter.]