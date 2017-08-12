Last night in Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist groups openly marched, chanting racist white power slogans and disturbing the peace in an open demonstration the likes of which haven't been seen in generations in this country.

The groups created mayhem for much of the night, during a relatively spur-of-the-moment protest ahead of a planned demonstration today.

They chanted racist and pro-white slogans and sentiments like this (below):

#Charlottesville 10:14pm 🔘 Uh oh. Alt-right has totally encircled a group of counter-protesters @ UVA Jefferson statue pic.twitter.com/eLj7LdqVTw

— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) August 12, 2017

#Charlottesville 10:10pm 🔘 Alt-right torch march streaming across UVA quad. "You will not replace us" pic.twitter.com/ISQSKMiXnR

— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) August 12, 2017

#Charlottesville 9:53pm 🔘 The torches are lit. Hundreds w/ an alt-right march thru UVA pic.twitter.com/H7D2KDbSq6

— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) August 12, 2017

Yikes.

And guess how our President reacted to it.

Here's what Donald Trump tweeted this morning in response to the deplorable meeting of white nationalists in Virginia (below):

Nothing.

Absolutely. Fucking. Nothing.

Our President has time to tweet stupid shit about North Korea, and then more stupid shit about Venezuela.

But when it comes to denouncing white supremacists in his own country???

Nah. He's probably out playing (bad) golf.

Get your shit together, Drumpf.

