Teen Mom OG Drama Continues For Amber Portwood & Matt Baier As She's Seen Kissing Another Man!

Even when they're (apparently) completely broken up, the drama never stops for Amber Portwood and Matt Baier.

The Teen Mom OG stars are in the thick of it again after a video surfaced this week of Amber kissing another man while filming new scenes for the MTV show. Uh-oh!!

It's clear through the video that Amber has TOTALLY moved on from Matt — even if it seemed just a few weeks ago like she was still interested in being with him — but remarkably, Matt is content to take the high road with this drama!!

In other words, even after the kissing video surfaced, Matt still sounded like he wasn't totally ruling out getting back together with Amber.

Here's what he had to say to E! Online after the video became public (below):

"All I ever wanted for Amber is for her to be happy and safe. We spent three years building a life together and they were the three happiest years of my life. I wouldn't trade them for anything … Amber knows if she ever needs me I'm just a phone call away."

Wow!

Portwood won't comment on who the mystery kisser is, though a source says the guy has filmed some scenes with her for Teen Mom OG, so it's likely only a matter of time until we find out.

As for Matt… sure sounds like he hasn't written them off completely yet, doesn't it??

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Is Amber totally done and moving on??

