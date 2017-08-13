We're now learning more about the attack on anti-racist protesters that took place yesterday afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, as both the attacker and the lone victim killed in the attack have been identified.

As you'll remember our reporting yesterday, graphic video was released of a Dodge Challenger car deliberately driving into protesters at a peaceful anti-racist rally in the Virginia city, injuring more than 20 people.

Now, we know that the person killed by the domestic terror attack was 32-year-old Virginia native Heather Heyer, a woman who had been working as a paralegal with a local law firm.

Police confirmed Heyer was struck while crossing the street with other counter-protesters.

As for the man behind the wheel who perpetrated the terror attack, police have arrested 20-year-old James Fields Jr., who had initially sped away from the attack and gone free. He is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

Fields, a registered Republican who reportedly had long been obsessed with Nazis, appears to have been an avowed white supremacist and stood alongside members of the Vanguard America hate group during the rally that day.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Heyer, as well as with all the injured victims in the attack that are still recovering in the hospital and at home.

Fields — along with all other Nazis, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and racist bigots — can go fuck himself.

