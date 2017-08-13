Chris Pratt Spotted Publicly For First Time Since Split From Anna Faris — Heads To Church With Son In Tow

For the first time since his split with Anna Faris, Chris Pratt was seen out in public this morning.

As you can see in the photo (above), he was walking with son Jack Pratt in his arms, heading out to church this morning in Los Angeles when paparazzi snapped some pics of him along the way.

Related: Did Fame Cause Tension Between Chris And Anna?

There was no sign of Anna — this looked like just a guy's outing to church between father and son.

Obviously, Chris and Jack looked pretty happy and seemed to be in a good mood.

We know that the prospect of more kids helped create the issue between this pair, though, and we can only hope that at the very least, they'll continue to co-parent like they always have been even when separated.

But, at least for today, things were as normal as possible for young Jack, and it was just another family outing to church… only without Anna.

Video: Perez Predicted Chris & Anna's Split!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

Share 'em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Pacific Coast News Online.]

Tags: anna faris, breakups, chris pratt, church, family, gotta have faith, jack pratt, los angeles, love line, perezcious parenting