Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were reportedly spotted together this weekend at an Ed Sheeran concert… which begs the question… are these two back together?!?!
First things first — let's get to the pictures reportedly showing the pair together at the concert (below):
Katy Perry has been spotted with Orlando Bloom at Ed Sheeran's concert. Are they back together again? pic.twitter.com/pyQgpOzgrD
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 13, 2017
Hmmm….!!!!!
Is a picture just a picture in this case, or is a picture worth a thousand words?! Or, more like six words: Katy and Orlando are back together.
It's not just the pic, either — people on Twitter are claiming they saw (and, uh, touched) Katy and Orlando at the concert (below):
Somehow ended up backstage tonight at the Ed Sheeran concert and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom both walked right past me…. 👀&smiled lol
— Fatima (@fatimaa_fon) August 13, 2017
I TOUCHED KATY PERRY AND ORLANDO BLOOM
— M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017
WOW!!!
What do U think, Perezcious readers?!
You here for this couple getting it back?? Is this happening??
Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!!!
Tags: anglophilia, breakups, ed sheeran, film flickers, katy perry, love line, music minute, orlando bloom, twitter
