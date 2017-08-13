Khloé Kardashian: 'I'm In The Best Relationship I've Ever Been In' — So Is Marriage Coming Soon??

There's a big interview up today with Khloé Kardashian in The Mail On Sunday's YOU Magazine, in which the Kardashian starlet discusses at length her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

And based on her discussions, it sounds like things are going really, REALLY well — so well, in fact, that the inevitable marriage questions are bound to soon pop up!

In fact, Khlo-Money went right after the possibility of marriage, especially considering how less than a year ago, she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Regarding the possibility of marriage with her 26-year-old beau Thompson, Khlo said:

"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way. I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don't have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages."

Preach!!!

She continued, too, marveling at what a great dad Tristan is to his eight-month-old son from a previous girlfriend — and how that will play into a potential future of wanting kids for this very happy couple:

"Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We're still in a new relationship and I love us having time together. Once you have kids you can't get back your non-kid years … You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that's filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary."

Measured, mature, responsible… sounds like Khloé is doing things the right way!

More than anything, the pair sounds like they make a very good team (below):

"When [Tristan] speaks, it's 'us' and 'we,' and that's important because it shows that you're sharing life. The best thing is that we're able to communicate about anything, and I think a lot of relationships don't flourish because people are afraid to voice their opinion, not wanting to rock the boat."

Awww!!!

Sure sounds mature and happy and fun and meaningful, Perezcious readers — what do U think?? Think these two have what it takes to make it??

Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!!!

