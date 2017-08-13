OMG! Look At This HAWT Photo Of Nicki Minaj Showing Off Her Abundant ASSets!

This Is Why Perez Has Been So Sad
Being very very honest.
We are sorry!
Talk about a weekend surprise!
Nicki Minaj shared a VERY hot photo on Saturday, showing off all of her abundant assets in a mirror selfie and nearly breaking the Internet with her incredible curves!!!
Related: Nicki Minaj And Other Celebs Who Smoke Weed
Everyone is talking about it now. Ch-ch-check out the photo (below)!!!
A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT
Daaaaaaaaaaayum, girl!!!
You've got it goin' on!!!
Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!
Share 'em in the comments (below)!!
Tags: amazing, baby got back, booty, buttz, instagram, music minute, nicki minaj, sexy, skin
Charlottesville Protests: Virginia State Troopers Killed In Helicopter Crash While Monitoring Unrest In City
Charlottesville Protests: Michael Rapaport Has A Better Take On The Neo-Nazi Marches Today Than Our Fucking Cowardly President
Charlottesville Protests: Car Plows Into Crowd Of Anti-Racist Protestors -- See The Disturbing Video