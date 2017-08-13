Home Videos Photos Shop
OMG! Look At This HAWT Photo Of Nicki Minaj Showing Off Her Abundant ASSets!

8/13/2017

no title

Talk about a weekend surprise!

Nicki Minaj shared a VERY hot photo on Saturday, showing off all of her abundant assets in a mirror selfie and nearly breaking the Internet with her incredible curves!!!

Everyone is talking about it now. Ch-ch-check out the photo (below)!!!

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Daaaaaaaaaaayum, girl!!!

You've got it goin' on!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

Share 'em in the comments (below)!!

