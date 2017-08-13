Queen Elizabeth Prepares To Abdicate Throne To Make Way For Prince Charles As King

This will be a huge change!!!

According to royal sources in news reports coming out on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth is preparing to abdicate the throne in the coming years to make way for Prince Charles as King.

The Queen is, of course, 92 years old right now — and even tough she's in generally good health, it's said that she has told her inner circle of plans to hang up her crown at the age of 95, and pass on the role to Prince Charles.

Robert Jobson, the royal commentator for the Daily Mail, had this to say about the early plans being made for the move (below):

"I have spoken to a number of high-ranking courtiers who made it clear that preparations for a transition are moving ahead at pace. They have all confirmed that a Regency with Charles taking the lead is now, at the very least, a real possibility."

One senior former member of the Royal Household also added more information about the Queen and her apparent decision to wind things down in her rule (below):

"Out of the profound respect the Queen holds for the institution of monarchy and its stewardship, Her Majesty would want to make sure that she has done everything she can for her country and her people before she hands over. She is dutiful to her core. … Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless. I understand the Queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles."

