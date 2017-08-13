Listen To This: A Taste Of Loving!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/13/2017

Wiz Khalifa is about to have a big mainstream smash with his new single, Something New, featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

A sexy slowjam!!! 90s vibes!! Such a good hook!!!

Unexpected and so good!

Instantly pleasing on the ears!

Check it out above!

