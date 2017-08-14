Did you think Donald Trump's response to Charlottesville was too little too late?

Don't worry, you weren't alone!

According to a Gallup tracking poll on Monday, Drumpf's approval ratings have dropped to their lowest EVER, with only 34% saying they approve. Meanwhile his disapproval has naturally hit an all-time high at 61%.

Frankly, we are horrified that a third of the country is still on his side, but it's better than nothing.

And it's probably the only thing that will actually affect Trump, who cares more about ratings than racism, as Modern Family creator Danny Zuker hilariously pointed out on Twitter:

I once challenged @RealDonaldTrump's ratings & he tweeted me in 15 minutes. It took him 3 days to say the KKK is bad. Sorry, it's too late.

