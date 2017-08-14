Home Videos Photos Shop
Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Bachelor In Paradise Scandal Ahead Of The Two-Night Premiere!

8/14/2017 12:48 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooTV NewsAlcoholSexReality TVControversyThe Bachelor/ette

Bachelor In Paradise is only just starting, but the show has been making headlines since June.

As you likely know, the Bachelor spinoff's season four production was briefly halted after allegations of sexual misconduct hit the set. At the time, it was believed that contestant Corinne Olympios was too drunk to consent to a sexual encounter with her costar, DeMario Jackson.

After investigating the matter, Warner Bros. cleared those involved of any wrongdoing and allowed production to resume filming. While many of the BIP stars returned to Paradise, Olympios and Jackson did not. It's said they'll face off during the show's reunion special — where major truth bombs were dropped. *GASP*

Be sure to catch the drama when the two night premiere airs tonight (August 14) and tomorrow (August 15) on ABC from 8 to 10 p.m. EST.

