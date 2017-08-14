Stuntwoman Killed On Set Of Deadpool 2

This is horrible!

A stuntwoman was killed after a motorcycle accident while filming a scene for Deadpool 2 in Vancouver on Monday.

According to witnesses, the performer was filming a scene when she lost control of the bike, jumped the curb, and crashed through the window of Shaw Tower. Witnesses say it doesn't look like she ever applied the brakes.

Video: Ryan Reynolds FaceTimes With A Terminally Ill 5-Year-Old Fan

Police say the woman, whose name has not yet been released, was treated by emergency workers but died on the scene.

The motorcycle has been identified as the same model being ridden by Domino, the new character being played by Zazie Beetz, as seen in set photos last week:

But the stuntwoman has not yet been confirmed as Zazie's double.

Deadpool 2 is being directed by David Leitch, a former stuntman himself, who previously helmed the action films John Wick and Atomic Blonde. According to WorkSafeBC, an investigation into the incident is underway.

Our hearts go out to this poor woman's family and friends.

[Image via 20th Century Fox/Twitter.]

