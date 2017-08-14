Finally.

On Monday, Donald Trump called out the KKK, neo-nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups after receiving a ton of pressure to do so following the Charlottesville attack on Saturday.

From the White House, POTUS said:

"Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

Related: Two Virginia State Troopers Killed Monitoring Unrest

He added:

"No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag."

Trump announced the Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the car attack that killed Heather Heyer and injured many others:

"To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend's racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered."

He went on to say he condemns the "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence" that "has no place in America."

It's too bad he couldn't initially use this language.

Catch the highlights from the address (below):

Two days after blaming "all sides" for violence in #Charlottesville, Pres. Trump says KKK, Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists are "repugnant" pic.twitter.com/20QgYaLzVc — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2017

Trump: "No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag." https://t.co/2ea7drUOCR — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2017

[Image via CNN.]

Tags: donald trump, politik, scary!, social issues, violence