Donald Trump Attacks Black Pharma CEO Who Resigned Over His Lame Response To White Nationalist Rally

8/14/2017 1:53 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikDisneyDonald TrumpBusiness Blitz

Donald Trump didn't have a whole lot to say about the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, the president's initial non-response — a vague tweet condemning "hate" instead of denouncing white nationalism — caused a whole lot of backlash, which POTUS continued to stay silent for. That is, until Big Pharma mogul Ken Frazier publicly resigned from the American Manufacturing Council — and you better believe that got Trump talking!

On Monday, the Merck CEO released a statement announcing his resignation to take "a stand against intolerance and extremism."

But before the president got to denouncing the neo-Nazis and the KKK rallying in the name of white supremacy, he jumped at the opportunity to lash out at Frazier, who is black, with a boardroom-style dig, writing:

Frazier is the latest executive to step down from one of the president's advisory councils.

In June, it was reported that Elon Musk and Disney's Robert Igor resigned from Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum after he pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Now, Trump's questionable response has cost him the head of one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.

Read Fraizer's Trump-bashing resignation statement (below).

[Image via WENN/Fox Business.]

