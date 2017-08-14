Donald Trump Gets Called Out For Spreading Fake News After Childishly Bashing Reporter! Watch!

When in doubt, say "fake news"! Or don't, because that is highly irresponsible.

Still, that seems to be Donald Trump's go-to response whenever reporters catch him off guard with logic.

After addressing new policies with China to press, POTUS was asked by Jim Acosta why there was no White House press conference as planned.

Not only did Trump respond by referencing a press conference that never really existed, he hurled his signature catchphrase at the CNN reporter — but this time, another reporter flawlessly clapped back:

Pres. Trump: "I like real news. Not fake news. You're fake news."

Reporter: "Mr. President, haven't you spread a lot of fake news yourself?" pic.twitter.com/9jemTQmqjV

— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 14, 2017

Finally, someone said it to his face!

Barking about fake news in the same breath POTUS lies about press conferences is beyond sad — but it's far from the first time he's contributed to the epidemic.

For more fake news brought to you by the president…

[Image via CBS/Twitter.]

Tags: cnn, donald trump, jim acosta, politik