Now that Taylor Swift has won her trial, she has a message for her supporters -- one of pure gratitude.

First the Shake It Off singer takes a moment to thank everyone who helped her, writing:

"I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support through this four-year ordeal and two year long trial process."

But Taylor didn't stop by making it about herself. She made a point of mentioning all the assault victims who don't have a voice -- and what she would be doing to help change that:

