Game Of Thrones Hatches A Mad Plan, Teases Madder Queens, & The Bastard Reunion We've Been Waiting For! Eastwatch Recap HERE!

Winter is here — which means the people of Westeros need to put their houses and grudges aside to fight a common enemy.

That's the brilliant plan that brings our new favorite group of Game of Thrones boys North of the Wall — including one bastard we haven't seen in years!

The latest hour of the HBO fantasy series ended with Jon Snow's mission to end all missions: capture a wight in hopes of convincing Cersei and Daenerys to form an armistice against the Army of the Dead.

It's a visual fans would die to see — but alas, nothing on this show ends up like the characters plan.

At least that seemed to be a running theme through Eastwatch. Get the full recap (below)!

Bend The Knee

The episode kicks off in the aftermath of the Loot Train Attack, with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) giving the defeated Lannister soldiers a choice: either bend the knee or get burnt to flames. Only two are stubborn enough to take the second option, Randyll Tarly and Dickon Tarly, who refuse to submit to the Mother of Dragons. She refuses to back down as well, and roasts the Tarly's alive.

Once the Dragon Queen is back in Dragonstone, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) hatch an idea that could put an end to this petty war amongst men: bring Cersei evidence of this Army of the Dead to convince her to join forces with Jon and Dany (who still isn't 100% sold on the White Walkers herself just yet).

It's an idea crazy enough to work — mostly because it's the only idea left — so, Ser Davos and Tyrion take an impromptu trip to King's Landing to get the ear of Cersei's most trusted hand, Jaime Lannister.

After surviving that plunge into the river after last week's battle, Jaime returns to King's Landing to find a greater distance between him and Cersei (Lena Headey) — she doesn't seem to give any fucks that it was Olenna Tyrell who poisoned their son Joffrey, and not Tyrion as she long suspected (wished?).

Jaime then finds himself in a secret meeting with his traitor brother, now serving for the opposing army, who explains his plans to convince Cersei that the White Walkers are real. Once Jaime brings this news back to Cersei, he discovers an even more shocking revelation: she's pregnant with his child and plans on announcing it publically! Oh, and she knows about his secret meeting with Tyrion — and, yeah, never betray the evil pregnant queen again.

Rocking The Boat

Meanwhile in King's Landing, Ser Davos has unfinished business in Flea Bottom — to reunite with Gendry Baratheon (FINALLY!!!) who is no longer still rowing, but has been forging weapons for the Lannister army right under Cersei's nose. He immediately signs up for whatever mission Davos is offering, and later shows off his deadly skills with that cast-iron hammer by bashing in two nosy Gold Coats. As Tyrion says: "He'll do."

Over in Oldtown, Sam is FED UP with his intern work in the Citadel. After Archmaester Ebrose brushes off a message from Bran warning about the walkers marching on the Wall, Sam decides he can no longer idly stand by with the maesters and ignore the looming threat. In fact, he's so fired up he completely ignores Gilly accidentally coming across a MAJOR revelation.

According to an old scroll, a High Septon had annulled Rhaegar Targaryen's marriage in Dorne and married him to another woman (Jon's mother, Lyanna Stark). This means not only is Jon Rhaegar's son, but his legitimate son — and rightful heir to the Iron Throne! (Sry, Dany!)

Thankfully, Gilly will have a more appropriate time to reveal that information, as she and Lil' Sam head off to the North with big Sam and a bunch of books from the restricted section of the library.

Stark Secrets

Things are also heating up back in Winterfell, specifically between Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner). The sisters are already back to their bickering ways, but this time each Stark girl holds much more power. After some Stark bannerman suggest that Sansa should be their ruler in the Great Hall, Arya points out to her sister that she didn't extinguish the complaints as decisively as she should have.

Sansa retorts that "cutting off heads" like Ayra is used to doing isn't the way to get people to work together. But Arya swipes back, hinting that Sansa's thirst for glory is evidenced by her taking residence in their parents' chambers. Easy, girls!

Arya later sneaks around Winterfell following Littlefinger. She sneaks into his room to look for a scroll she hears him speak about with Maester Wolkan, but instead finds the letter Sansa was forced to write in Season One, asking Robb and Catelyn to pledge allegiance to Joffrey. As she leaves his room, it turns out Arya isn't that great at being faceless — because the sneaky Littlefinger has been watching her, too.

The Boys Are Back Up North

Back in Dragonstone, Jorah Mormont has returned and replaced his allegiance as Daenerys' number one fanboy. But he doesn't stay for long — instead, he volunteers to head up north for the wight-catching party beyond the Wall. Dany's fine with Jorah leaving, but isn't quite so happy when Jon declares he needs to lead the expedition.

She says she hasn't given him permission to leave, which launches the King in the North into a passionate speech about trusting a "stranger" — though Dany's eyes reveal she sees him as much more than that.

The final scene of the episode teased all your favorite Westeros boyfriends putting aside their differences in the Eastwatch castle. Jon, Gendry, Jorah, and Davos try to convince Tormund, Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of Myr, and the Hound to join their wight-hunting party.

The group has some history — Turmond isn't a fan of Jorah because his father used to hunt wildlings as Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. Gendry points out that Beric and Thoros once sold him off to Melisandre. The Hound is, well, just the Hound.

But Jon reminds them that their all on the same side now because they're all breathing, and the men agree to embark on perhaps the most important mission yet: to capture a White Walker and convince the feuding Queens to join forces.

Bring your coats — next week's episode is gonna be extra chilly!

