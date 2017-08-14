HBO Hackers Leak New Episodes Of Curb Your Enthusiasm & More — But The Network Refuses To Back Down!

The HBO hackers have changed targets.

After leaking Game of Thrones scripts, executive emails, and cast phone numbers, the hackers known as "Mr. Smith" hit the premium cable network with another leak on Sunday.

This time, it was the highly-anticipated return of Curb Your Enthusiasm, set to be released in October, that took the hit!

Several yet-to-be-aired episodes of Larry David's comedy, along with new episodes of Insecure and Ballers were leaked in attempt to further the hackers' ransom demands of about $6 - 7.5 million.

Other shows caught in the leak were new series The Deuce starring James Franco, set to premiere in September, and Bill Hader's upcoming comedy Barry, scheduled for a January 2018 debut.

This is just the latest attempt for the hackers to get their "6-month salary in bitcoin," but HBO doesn't seem to be budging.

The network said in a statement:

"We are not in communication with the hacker and we're not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released. It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That's a game we're not going to participate in. Obviously, no company wants their proprietary information stolen and released on the internet. Transparency with our employees, partners, and the creative talent that works with us has been our focus throughout this incident and will remain our focus as we move forward. This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best."

The previous dumps included a ransom letter from the hackers saying it took them six months to get into HBO's system and that the network was its 17th target.

Despite the latest episode of Thrones leaking a few days earlier, the hack didn't affect ratings for the fantasy series. 10 million viewers tuned in for last Sunday's episode — but not every show has the same fan loyalty.

Right now, we're guessing HBO is playing the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song on repeat.

