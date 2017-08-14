Helen Mirren Fires Shots At 'Ignorant' Ivanka Trump & Says THIS Trump Family Member Is About To Take Donald Down!

The Trump family takeover is hard to watch. But like a car accident or a bug zapper — you just can't turn away from that blinding orange light!

Helen Mirren spoke on "mesmerizing" state of American politics amid Donald Trump's presidency, noting that the president wasn't the only family member ripping people off.

The Dame put most of the first family on blast in an interview with Allure, but also declared that one member might just save us from the president's tiny hands.

That savior definitely won't be Ivanka Trump, whom the 72-year-old ripped on for being almost comedically out of touch with the rest of the female population.

Referencing the first daughter's panned book Women Who Work, the actress sneered:

"[Ivanka] talks a good game, but there's no substance. Her book is so ignorant about how the majority of women live, talking about ‘Make time for yourself to have a massage.' Puh-lease."

But of course, no one knows the art of the steal "deal" better than the family patriarch!

Mirren called Trump's lack of morality to win the presidency "terrifying," elaborating:

"[Trump] just said and did whatever it took to get what he desired. That is quite terrifying, because it means there's a lack of morality there and a lack of conscientiousness. It's a bit like watching a car crash. There is a sort of mesmerizing horror — it's why we love horror films."

Thankfully, Mirren prophesied a member of the family will turn around and use their position to take POTUS down: Melania Trump!

She mused:

"You look at old Mel there, and she is one of the most powerful women in the world because she could take him down… I'm Eastern European, you know; [we've] got these dark souls. [Melania's] dark Slovenian soul is about to come out."

Well, there you have it — FLOTUS' inner beast could put an end to Trump's rule.

Either Dame Mirren is a dark prophet, or she's pitching one hell of a gothic-political horror film!

