Charlottesville Attacker James Alex Fields Jr.'s Violent Past

More details continue to come to light surrounding the Charlottesville attack over the weekend.

James Alex Fields Jr., the 20-year-old Ohio man who deliberately rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was denied bail today and is set to appear back in court on August 25.

Here's what we know about his violent past so far.

According to TMZ, police records show several phone calls to the cops from 2010 and 2011 after Fields threatened his own mother, Samantha Bloom.

When he was just 13 and 14 years old, Fields was arrested and detained for spitting in his wheelchair-bound mom's face before intimidating her with a 12-inch knife.

Another time, Fields attacked Bloom by hitting her in the head and covering her mouth after she asked him to stop playing video games. So scary.

Despite his past, Bloom told AP that she doesn't believe her son is a white supremacist — claiming she thought the rally had "something to do with Trump":

"I just knew he was going to a rally. I mean, I try to stay out of his political views. You know, we don't, you know, I don't really get too involved, I moved him out to his own apartment, so we … I'm watching his cat. I thought it had something to do with Trump. Trump's not a white supremacist."

Anyway, she also told the outlet that her son "had an African-American friend" so clearly he's not racist. Side eye.

