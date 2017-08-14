Home Videos Photos Shop
Jennifer Aniston Owns Being The OG Of #FreeTheNipple — 'It's Just The Way My Breasts Are'

8/14/2017 5:27 PM ET

If you're a fan of Friends, you already know Jennifer Aniston's nipples often got their 15 minutes of fame.

When asked about being the OG of #FreeTheNipple in a new interview with Vogue, the 48-year-old totally owned it.

She said:

"Yeah, I don't know what to say about that! It's just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don't know what to tell ya! And I don't know why we're supposed to be ashamed of them—it's just the way my breasts are! But hey, OG, I'm not going to complain!"

The actress went on to address body-shaming and "childless-shaming" in the media — something she wrote about in her passionate essay last year.

The Horrible Bosses star explained:

"I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category. They're either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming. It's a weird obsession that people have and I don't understand exactly why they need to take people who are out there to entertain you, and rip them apart and bully them? Why are we teaching young women this? It's incredibly damaging. I was finally like, This has just got to stop! I couldn't hear this narrative anymore about being pregnant or not pregnant; you have no idea what is going on personally in our lives and why that is or is not happening and it feels."

Miz Aniston concluded:

"In my own brain, I've shifted my perspective, so who gives a shit! If you're going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you're not at the weight you want to be—you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares! You have to tune out the noise, which is fine by me, because I just know that I'm happy and healthy and doing everything I can to be good in the world and to the people I work with. But, it's hard. It's something that people are addicted to: Salacious stories. Maybe [gossip magazines] will be dead one day. Who ever thought Donald Trump would be the President of the United States? I didn't. I can't predict squat anymore."

Ugh, ain't that the truth.

