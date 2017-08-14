Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Teen Choice Awards T.Swift Housewives Miley PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, R.I.P., Ryan Reynolds, Sad Sad >> Stuntwoman Who Died On Deadpool 2 Set Identified

Stuntwoman Who Died On Deadpool 2 Set Identified

8/14/2017 9:44 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersR.I.P.Ryan ReynoldsSad Sad

no title

The stuntwoman who tragically died on the set of Deadpool 2 has been identified.

According to TMZ, Joi "SJ" Harris was a professional motorcycle racer — the first African-American licensed woman in the sport. While her age is still unclear, we do know she resided in Brooklyn, and the Ryan Reynolds film was her first gig as a stunt driver.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Releases Somber Statement

In July, Harris wrote on social media that she "completely healed" from an accident where she hurt her wrist, and was given permission by her doctor to ride again.

As we reported, during production, she lost control of her bike, jumped the curb, and crashed through the window of Shaw Tower. Her brakes were not applied, and she was not wearing a helmet.

Such a tragedy…

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
20 Reasons Why The Rock Is The Best!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
Stars Who've Gone Incognito At Comic-Con!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Tiger Woods Had Five Different Drugs In His System During DUI Arrest — Including Traces Of Weed!
Next story »
See All Comments