Stuntwoman Who Died On Deadpool 2 Set Identified

The stuntwoman who tragically died on the set of Deadpool 2 has been identified.

According to TMZ, Joi "SJ" Harris was a professional motorcycle racer — the first African-American licensed woman in the sport. While her age is still unclear, we do know she resided in Brooklyn, and the Ryan Reynolds film was her first gig as a stunt driver.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Releases Somber Statement

In July, Harris wrote on social media that she "completely healed" from an accident where she hurt her wrist, and was given permission by her doctor to ride again.

As we reported, during production, she lost control of her bike, jumped the curb, and crashed through the window of Shaw Tower. Her brakes were not applied, and she was not wearing a helmet.

Such a tragedy…

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: deadpool 2, film flickers, joi harris, r.i.p., ryan reynolds, sad sad