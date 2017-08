The thirst is real!

According to 22-year-old Jessi Gober, Justin Bieber slid into the DMs of the gym she works for to ask about her after seeing a boomerang on the company's page! How random!

Apparently, The Biebs was enthralled with the clip (below) and just had to find out more about the blonde!

New @bangenergy limited edition purple guava pear energy drinks are here! Trust us, when we say they're AMAZING! Get yours while they're still in stock! UPDATE: This is a employee and no privacy laws were broken!!A post shared by Fitness On Broughton (@fitnessonbroughton) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Jessi tweeted the proof of Justin's message, and then let everyone know that she's happily in a relationship so the Sorry singer doesn't have a chance anyway (below):

Did this actually just happen… lmao Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

I've got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

Better luck next time, JB!

