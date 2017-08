Taylor Swift continues to receive support amid her groping scandal.

As you know, court resumes today as the 27-year-old goes head to head with radio host David Mueller over a 2013 incident where he allegedly "grabbed her ass" during a meet and greet.

In response to everything going on, Kesha — who we're sure understands Tay Tay's struggle all too well — tweeted her support for her fellow pop star.

The Praying singer penned:

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer.

— kesha (@KeshaRose) August 14, 2017

So sweet. Hang in there, Tay!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

