What Cheating?! Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Share Very Sweet, VERY Public Anniversary Messages On Instagram!

"We swear, that's clouds below us and not smoke because our house is on fire."

That was kind of the tone we got from the ultra sweet one year wedding anniversary posts Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Maybe we're just being cynical, but it's hard not to think the couple would feel the need to change public perception after everyone watched that video of Kevin in the car with another woman over and over.

Photos: Meet MoMo, The Girl With Whom Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheated On His Pregnant Wife!

But look at the romantic messages, including a video montage, and decide for yourself:

#HartsA post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 13, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Eniko was obviously into the social media celebration as she also shared on Instagram:

So is this sincere sweetness from a truly loving couple? Or overdoing the sweetness because of the cheating vid?

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: anniversary, eniko parrish, instagram, kevin hart, love line, wedding waltz