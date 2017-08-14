ICYMI: Kim Kardashian Confessed To Shoplifting This Beauty Product With Nicole Richie Back In The Day!

Tsk tsk, ladies!

Kim Kardashian West recently admitted on her website that she and Nicole Richie used to shoplift lipstick when they were 11 years old! So rebellious!

The KUWTK star recalled:

"When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass!"

Related: The Kardashians Are 'Panicking' Over Kylie Jenner's 'Disaster' New Show!

She added:

"I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got."

Their product of choice? The 36-year-old admitted:

"I can't remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon."

Kimmie chalked up the experience to the beginning of her love of beauty products:

"I've always been really interested in beauty. It definitely began with my mom and [grandma] MJ — they always took such amazing care of their skin and wanted to look their best."

We wonder what Nicole thinks of KKW airing out their dirty laundry! LOLz!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: beauty buzz, kim kardashian, kuwtk, nicole richie