Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Teen Choice Awards T.Swift Housewives Miley PerezTV
Home >> Nicole Richie, Beauty Buzz, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK >> ICYMI: Kim Kardashian Confessed To Shoplifting This Beauty Product With Nicole Richie Back In The Day!

ICYMI: Kim Kardashian Confessed To Shoplifting This Beauty Product With Nicole Richie Back In The Day!

8/14/2017 3:31 PM ET | Filed under: Nicole RichieBeauty BuzzKim KardashianKUWTK

Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie

Tsk tsk, ladies!

Kim Kardashian West recently admitted on her website that she and Nicole Richie used to shoplift lipstick when they were 11 years old! So rebellious!

The KUWTK star recalled:

"When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass!"

Related: The Kardashians Are 'Panicking' Over Kylie Jenner's 'Disaster' New Show!

She added:

"I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got."

Their product of choice? The 36-year-old admitted:

"I can't remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon."

Kimmie chalked up the experience to the beginning of her love of beauty products:

"I've always been really interested in beauty. It definitely began with my mom and [grandma] MJ — they always took such amazing care of their skin and wanted to look their best."

We wonder what Nicole thinks of KKW airing out their dirty laundry! LOLz!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
How To Visit Paris Like A Celeb!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black's Wedding Video WILL Bring You To Tears! Watch HERE!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Hackers Take Over Neo-Nazi Website After Headline Calling Charlottesville Victim A 'Fat Slut'
See All Comments