Watch Liam Payne & Zedd Take To The Streets Of London Filming Their Get Low Music Video!

8/14/2017 4:22 PM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaMusic MinuteOne DirectionLiam Payne

no title

Without One Direction by his side, Liam Payne has been reduced to performing on the streets!

The former boy bander surprised London pedestrians on Monday by busking outside public areas in the city like Oxford Circus and Trafalgar Square.

The pop star didn't need much to sing his new summer single Get Low — just a pair of white trainers, a microphone, and Zedd playing a backpack-powered keyboard!

But the duo wasn't performing for tips — a rep for Liam confirmed they were filming a music video for the hit single.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the streetside performance (below)!

