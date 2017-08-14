Man Plowed By Car After Saving His Fiancée's Life In Charlottesville

We are still in shock from this weekend's horrific white nationalist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia.

To catch you up, graphic video was released of a Dodge Challenger car deliberately driving into protesters at a peaceful anti-racist rally — killing and injuring dozens of people. One of the victims was 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Heyer was attending the counter-protest with two of her friends, Marissa Blair and Marcus Martin, who fortunately (but narrowly) survived the attack.

In fact, Blair was a split second away from being hit by 20-year-old James Fields Jr. before Martin pushed her out of the way.

This photo (below) shows the moment Martin was plowed over by the vehicle after saving Blair's life:

Amazingly, Marcus survived the hit — but suffered a broken leg. What a hero.

You can listen to Marissa describe the incident (below)!

Our thoughts are with these two as they mourn the death of their friend and recover from the tragic events.

