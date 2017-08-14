Mel B's Got A New Man!

Look away, Stephen Belafonte!

As you know, Mel B is in a bitter divorce battle with her ex — but that doesn't mean she's not making room for love in her life!

We're hearing the Spice Girl has begun dating a Beverly Hills cop (an ode to her baby daddy, Eddie Murphy, perhaps??), and TMZ reports it's pretty serious!

Related: Comedian On AGT Describes Being Catfished Online!

The songstress' romance began a few months after her and Stephen split, and now they're even spending five to six nights a week together! Ooh la la!

These two lovebirds are keeping things pretty "low key" for the time being, but it sounds like Mel feels safer having the cop around. We don't blame her!

We'll be keeping our eyes on this blossoming pair!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: eddie murphy, love line, mel b, stephen belafonte