Miley Cyrus is a busy bee promoting her new music!

On Sunday, fans were left disappointed when the Malibu songstress didn't show up last minute to the Teen Choice Awards, despite being honored with the Ultimate Choice Award.

Related: What Miley Learned About Marriage From Her Parents

Taking to Instagram to apologize and explain what went wrong, the 24-year-old penned:

It happens, bb!

[Image via Johnny Louis/WENN.]

Tags: instagram, miley cyrus, oops!, teen choice awards