Sending positive vibes to the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair!

On Sunday night, the wrestling legend's rep worried fans with a tweet about tough medical issues.

Now we have a better idea what that means.

TMZ reports Flair has been put into a medically induced coma and is about to undergo some kind of heart surgery.

If anyone is strong enough to make it through this, he is. So fans, send your best wishes and best "Woooooooo"s.

[Image via JLN Photography/WENN.]

Tags: health, ric flair, wrestling, zportz