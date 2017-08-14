Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs 'Definitely Still Together' Despite Katy Perry & Male Model Sightings

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/14/2017 5:55 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineKaty PerryRobert PattinsonPut A Ring On ItFKA twigs

We're seriously starting to doubt Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs' relationship.

After all, with R-Patz being spotted having a romantic-ish dinner with Katy Perry and FKA getting cozy in Ibiza with a French male model, they're giving us plenty of evidence.

But now we're supposed to be reassured by a source close to the couple telling People they're "definitely still together"?

Hmm…

We've always liked these two together, so we hope the source is on the money. But for now we'll have to respond the same way R-Patz did when he was asked in his latest interview about finally marrying the English songstress: "Eh."

