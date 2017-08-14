Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs 'Definitely Still Together' Despite Katy Perry & Male Model Sightings

Helen Mirren Fires Shots At 'Ignorant' Ivanka Trump & Says THIS Trump Family Member Is About To Take Donald Down!
The Trump family takeover is hard to watch. But like a car accident or a bug zapper -- you just can't turn away from that blinding orange light!
Helen Mirren spoke on "mesmerizing" state of American politics amid Donald Trump's presidency, noting that the president wasn't the only family member ripping people off.
The Dame put most of the first family on blast in an interview with Allure, but also declared that one member might just save us from the president's tiny hands.
That savior definitely won't be Ivanka Trump, whom the 72-year-old ripped on for being almost comedically out of touch with the rest of the female population.
Referencing the first daughter's panned book Women Who Work, the actress sneered: