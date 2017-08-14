Ryan Reynolds Releases Somber Statement On Deadpool 2 Stuntwoman's Death

Someone being killed on a movie set is a nightmare most people in Hollywood don't have to wake up to.

Fortunately for the sake of the cast and crew of Deadpool 2, they have a strong leader in producer/star Ryan Reynolds.

After news broke that a stuntwoman was killed in a tragic accident on set Monday, Ryan made a genuinely heartfelt statement on behalf of the production, writing:



An investigation is currently underway to find out what went wrong with the motorcycle stunt.

