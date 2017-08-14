Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> Love Line, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd >> Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Share A Laugh On A Fun Date Night Out!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Share A Laugh On A Fun Date Night Out!

8/14/2017 11:53 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineSelena GomezThe Weeknd

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

How fun!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed a fun date night over the weekend by hitting up the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood!

The famous venue shared a photo of the celeb couple enjoying themselves in the upper mezzanine, saying:

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena GomezA post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Comedian Tacarra Williams was also excited to have the pair there to watch her perform:

Now that's a compliment!

[Image via WENN.]

