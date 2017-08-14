Home Videos Photos Shop
Ouch — Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Dumped On Her Four-Year Anniversary! These Celeb Breakup Tips Might Help!

8/14/2017

Tough break.

Over the weekend, Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder revealed on social media that her on-and-off boyfriend Patrick Meagher had broken up with her… on their four-year anniversary… right after she planned a celebratory trip for them to Mexico!

Sheesh!

In reaction to being dumped, the 29-year-old posted:

Legit keeping me sane.A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Hang in there, bb!

Ch-ch-check out how all these other celebrities deal with breakups (below)!

