Ouch — Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Dumped On Her Four-Year Anniversary! These Celeb Breakup Tips Might Help!

Tough break.

Over the weekend, Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder revealed on social media that her on-and-off boyfriend Patrick Meagher had broken up with her… on their four-year anniversary… right after she planned a celebratory trip for them to Mexico!

Sheesh!

In reaction to being dumped, the 29-year-old posted:

Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico. Call me Carrie Bradshaw. @rachaelnobrien you're coming w me now.

— Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) August 12, 2017

Currently…. @rachaelnobrien, will you accompany me to Mexico, close the shades & feed me oatmeal on the trip I planned? If I see any ❤ shit, I may die.A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 12, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Legit keeping me sane.A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Hang in there, bb!

Ch-ch-check out how all these other celebrities deal with breakups (below)!

