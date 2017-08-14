Ouch -- Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Dumped On Her Four-Year Anniversary! These Celeb Breakup Tips Might Help!
Tough break.
Over the weekend, Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder revealed on social media that her on-and-off boyfriend Patrick Meagher had broken up with her... on their four-year anniversary... right after she planned a celebratory trip for them to Mexico!
Sheesh!
Related: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Spotted Together!
In reaction to being dumped, the 29-year-old posted:
[Image via Instagram.]