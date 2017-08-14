Taylor Swift Groping Trial: The Verdict Is In!

The verdict is in, folks!

After an emotional round of closing statements, the eight member jury of six women and two men ruled in favor of Taylor Swift, determining that Denver based DJ David Mueller sexually assaulted and battered the singer.

ICYMI, the radio personality sued Swift for slander and the Blank Space singer responded with a sexual assault and battery countersuit. While the radio professional maintained his innocence throughout the trial, the pop star testified under oath that David "grabbed [her] bare ass."

On Friday, Judge Martinez threw out Mueller's lawsuit against Taylor — while her mom Andrea and radio promotions director, Frank Bell, remained at risk AKA legal limbo. Well, they're also out of the woods now as the jury found they did not intentionally interfere with Mueller's employment contract.

What victory!!!

Taylor got that dollar!! And justice!!!

