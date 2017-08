What a fun night!

On Sunday, celebrities big and small turned out for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

Aside from the memorable speeches, there were also some killer performances that hit the stage. The TCAs locked in quite the line up as Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha performed Back To You, Rita Ora rocked out to her hit Your Song, and Clean Bandit hit the stage with Zara Larsson — and that's only a few of the numbers!!

Not to mention, we felt old AF when Maroon 5 was honored with the Decade Award. LOLz!

Clearly, a lot happened at this year's Teen Choice Awards, so be sure to ch-ch-check out the highlights and performances for yourself (below)!

Kyle and Lil Yachty perform iSpy and Rita Ora performs Your Song:

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha slay their song Back To You:

Zendaya accepts Choice Summer Movie Actress award and gets real with the youth:

French Montana performs Unforgettable (ft. Swae Lee) & Rae Sremmurd performs Black Beatles:

Chris Pratt accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi award:

Clean Bandit hits the stage with Zara Larsson:

Maroon 5 Decade Award Speech:

[Image via FOX/WENN.]

Tags: awardz, bebe rexha, chris pratt, french montana, louis tomlinson, maroon 5, miley cyrus, music minute, rita ora, teen choice awards, tv news, zara larsson, zendaya