Teen Choice Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List!

There's nothing like the Teen Choice Awards.

On Sunday, some of our favorite celebrities walked away with shiny new surfboards as they were named BIG winners at the 2017 TCAs. Sadly, not everyone walked away with new ocean gear. Whomp, whomp!

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the FULL winners list — in bold — for yourself (below)!

Choice action movie:

"Fate of the Furious"

"Logan"

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

"Transformers: The Last Knight"

"Wonder Woman"

"xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

Choice action movie actor:

Johnny Depp – "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Vin Diesel – "Fate of the Furious" and "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

Hugh Jackman – "Logan"

Dwayne Johnson – "Fate of the Furious"

Chris Pine – "Wonder Woman"

Brenton Thwaites – "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Choice action movie actress:

Nina Dobrev – "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

Gal Gadot – "Wonder Woman"

Deepika Padukone – "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

Michelle Rodriguez – "Fate of the Furious"

Ruby Rose – "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

Kaya Scodelario – "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Choice Sci-Fi movie:

"Arrival"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Power Rangers"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"The Space Between Us"

Choice Sci-Fi movie actor:

Asa Butterfield – "The Space Between Us"

Tom Hiddleston – "Kong: Skull Island"

Diego Luna – "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Dacre Montgomery – "Power Rangers"

Chris Pratt – "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Jeremy Renner – "Arrival"

Choice Sci-Fi movie actress:

Amy Adams – "Arrival"

Becky G – "Power Rangers"

Felicity Jones – "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Brie Larson – "Kong: Skull Island"

Zoe Saldana – "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Naomi Scott – "Power Rangers"

Choice fantasy movie:

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Doctor Strange"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

"Moana"

Choice fantasy movie actor:

Asa Butterfield – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

Benedict Cumberbatch – "Doctor Strange"

Dwayne Johnson – "Moana"

Eddie Redmayne – "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Dan Stevens – "Beauty and the Beast"

Choice fantasy movie actress:

Auli'i Cravalho – "Moana"

Eva Green – "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children"

Rachel McAdams – "Doctor Strange"

Katherine Waterston – "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Emma Watson – "Beauty and the Beast"

Choice drama movie:

"Before I Fall"

"The Edge of Seventeen"

"Everything, Everything"

"Gifted"

"Hidden Figures"

"The Shack"

Choice drama movie actor:

Chris Evans – "Gifted"

Andrew Garfield – "Hacksaw Ridge"

Taylor Lautner – "Run the Tide"

Kian Lawley – "Before I Fall"

Nick Robinson – "Everything, Everything"

Choice drama movie actress:

Zoey Deutch – "Before I Fall"

Taraji P. Henson – "Hidden Figures"

Hailee Steinfeld – "The Edge of Seventeen"

Amandla Stenberg – "Everything, Everything"

Emma Watson – "The Circle"

Choice comedy movie:

"Cars 3"

"Finding Dory"

"Keeping Up with the Joneses"

"The Lego Batman Movie"

"Table 19"

Choice comedy movie actor:

Will Arnett – "The Lego Batman Movie"

Zac Efron – "Baywatch"

Zach Galifianakis – "Keeping Up with the Joneses"

Ricky Garcia – "Bigger Fatter Liar"

Dwayne Johnson – "Baywatch"

Owen Wilson – "Cars 3"

Choice comedy movie actress:

Alexandra Daddario – "Baywatch"

Ellen DeGeneres – "Finding Dory"

Gal Gadot – "Keeping Up with the Joneses"

Jennifer Hudson – "Sandy Wexler"

Tori Kelly – "Sing"

Anna Kendrick – "Table 19"

Choice movie villain:

Elizabeth Banks – "Power Rangers"

Javier Bardem – "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Priyanka Chopra – "Baywatch"

Luke Evans – "Beauty and the Beast"

James McAvoy – "Split"

Charlize Theron – "Fate of the Furious"

Choice breakout movie star:

Auli'i Cravalho – "Moana"

Tom Holland – "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Janelle Monáe – "Hidden Figures"

Deepika Padukone – "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

Harry Styles – "Dunkirk"

Zendaya – "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Choice summer movie:

"Cars 3"

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

"Spider-Man: Homecoming"

"Transformers: The Last Knight"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

"Wonder Woman"

Choice summer movie actor:

Ansel Elgort – "Baby Driver"

Tom Holland – "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Chris Pine – "Wonder Woman"

Harry Styles – "Dunkirk"

Mark Wahlberg – "Transformers: The Last Knight"

Owen Wilson – "Cars 3"

Choice summer movie actress:

Cara Delevingne – "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets"

Gal Gadot – "Wonder Woman"

Isabela Moner – "Transformers: The Last Knight"

Mandy Moore – "47 Meters Down"

Bella Thorne – "Amityville: The Awakening"

Zendaya – "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Choice movie ship:

Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson – "Baywatch"

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine – "Wonder Woman"

Deepika Padukone and Ruby Rose – "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana – "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel – "Fate of the Furious"

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – "Beauty and the Beast"

Choice drama TV show:

"Empire"

"Famous in Love"

"Pretty Little Liars"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"This Is Us"

Choice drama TV actor:

Sterling K. Brown – "This Is Us"

Ian Harding – "Pretty Little Liars"

Jussie Smollett – "Empire"

Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale"

Milo Ventimiglia – "This Is Us"

Jesse Williams – "Grey's Anatomy"

Choice drama TV actress:

Troian Bellisario – "Pretty Little Liars"

Ashley Benson – "Pretty Little Liars"

Lucy Hale – "Pretty Little Liars"

Shay Mitchell – "Pretty Little Liars"

Sasha Pieterse – "Pretty Little Liars"

Bella Thorne – "Famous in Love"

Choice Sci-Fi/fantasy TV show:

"Shadowhunters"

"Stranger Things"

"Supernatural"

"Teen Wolf"

"Timeless"

"The Vampire Diaries"

Choice Sci-Fi/fantasy TV actor:

Jensen Ackles – "Supernatural"

Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters"

Joseph Morgan – "The Originals"

Bob Morley – "The 100"

Dylan O'Brien – "Teen Wolf"

Ian Somerhalder – "The Vampire Diaries"

Choice Sci-Fi/fantasy TV actress:

Kat Graham – "The Vampire Diaries"

Jennifer Morrison – "Once Upon a Time"

Lana Parrilla – "Once Upon a Time"

Abigail Spencer – "Timeless"

Eliza Taylor – "The 100"

Emeraude Toubia – "Shadowhunters"

Choice action TV show:

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Arrow"

"The Flash"

"Gotham"

"Lethal Weapon"

"Supergirl"

Choice action TV actor:

Stephen Amell – "Arrow"

Clayne Crawford – "Lethal Weapon"

Grant Gustin – "The Flash"

Gabriel Luna – "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Wentworth Miller – "Prison Break"

Chris Wood – "Supergirl"

Choice action TV actress:

Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"

Jordana Brewster – "Lethal Weapon"

Caity Lotz – "Legends of Tomorrow"

Danielle Panabaker – "The Flash"

Candice Patton – "The Flash"

Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow"

Choice comedy TV show:

"Baby Daddy"

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"One Day at a Time"

"Young & Hungry"

Choice comedy TV actor:

Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – "Baby Daddy"

Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin"

Micah Fowler – "Speechless"

Andy Samberg – "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Hudson Yang – "Fresh Off the Boat"

Choice comedy TV actress:

Candace Cameron Bure – "Fuller House"

Rose McIver – "iZombie"

Emma Roberts – "Scream Queens"

Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin"

Yara Shahidi – "Black-ish"

Zendaya – "K.C. Undercover"

Choice animated TV show:

"Bob's Burgers"

"Family Guy"

"Gravity Falls"

"Rick and Morty"

"Sonic Boom"

"Steven Universe"

Choice reality TV show:

"Chasing Cameron"

"Dance Moms"

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

"MasterChef Junior"

"Total Bellas"

"The Voice"

Choice throwback TV show:

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

"The O.C."

"One Tree Hill"

"Sister, Sister"

"Veronica Mars"

Choice TV personality:

Anthony Anderson – "To Tell the Truth"

Tyra Banks – "America's Got Talent"

James Corden – "The Late Late Show with James Corden"

Ellen DeGeneres – "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Jimmy Fallon – "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Blake Shelton – "The Voice"

Choice TV villain:

Grant Gustin – "The Flash"

Teri Hatcher – "Supergirl"

Janel Parrish – "Pretty Little Liars"

Mark Pellegrino – "Supernatural"

Josh Segarra – "Arrow"

Cory Michael Smith – "Gotham"

Choice breakout TV star:

KJ Apa – "Riverdale"

Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"

Ryan Destiny – "Star"

Chrissy Metz – "This Is Us"

Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"

Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"

Choice breakout TV show:

"Famous in Love"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Timeless"

Choice summer TV show:

"America's Got Talent"

"Beat Shazam"

"The Bold Type"

"The Fosters"

"So You Think You Can Dance"

"Teen Wolf"

Choice summer TV actor:

Noah Centineo – "The Fosters"

Cody Christian – "Teen Wolf"

Kyle Harris – "Stitchers"

David Lambert – "The Fosters"

Tyler Posey – "Teen Wolf"

Harry Shum Jr. – "Shadowhunters"

Choice summer TV actress:

Aisha Dee – "The Bold Type"

Hilary Duff – "Younger"

Shelley Hennig – "Teen Wolf"

Maia Mitchell – "The Fosters"

Cierra Ramirez – "The Fosters"

Holland Roden – "Teen Wolf"

Choice TV ship:

Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. – "Shadowhunters"

Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse – "Pretty Little Liars"

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale"

Holland Roden and Dylan O'Brien – "Teen Wolf"

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley – "The 100"

Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"

Choice scene-stealer:

RJ Cyler – "Power Rangers"

Josh Gad – "Beauty and the Beast"

Taylor Lautner – "Scream Queens"

Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"

Colin O'Donoghue – "Once Upon a Time"

Michael Rooker – "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Choice liplock:

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood – "Supergirl"

Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley – "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. – "Shadowhunters"

Jennifer Morrison and Colin O'Donoghue – "Once Upon a Time"

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot – "Wonder Woman"

Dan Stevens and Emma Watson – "Beauty and the Beast"

Choice hissy fit:

Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"

Malcolm Barrett – "Timeless"

Luke Evans – "Beauty and the Beast"

Madelaine Petsch – "Riverdale"

Kurt Russell – "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Dan Stevens – "Beauty and the Beast"

Choice male artist:

Justin Bieber

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Choice female artist:

Alessia Cara

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Hailee Steinfeld

Choice music group:

The Chainsmokers

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

The Vamps

Choice country artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Sam Hunt

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Choice EDM artist:

Steve Aoki

Martin Garrix

David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

Zedd

Choice Latin artist:

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Enrique Iglesias

Maluma

Shakira

Choice R&B/hip-hop artist:

Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Choice rock artist:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

Harry Styles

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice female song:

"Bad Liar" – Selena Gomez

"Crying in the Club" – Camila Cabello

"Issues" – Julia Michaels

"Malibu" – Miley Cyrus

"Most Girls" – Hailee Steinfeld

"Scars to Your Beautiful" – Alessia Cara

Choice male song:

"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt

"Despacito" – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"Shape of You" – Ed Sheeran

"Sign of the Times" – Harry Styles

"Slow Hands" – Niall Horan

"That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars

Choice group song:

"Believer" – Imagine Dragons

"Closer" – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

"Down" – Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane

"Guys My Age" – Hey Violet

"Heathens" – Twenty One Pilots

"Shout Out to My Ex" – Little Mix

Choice collaboration:

"God, Your Mama, and Me" – Florida Georgia Line feat. Backstreet Boys

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" – Zayn and Taylor Swift

"It Ain't Me" – Kygo and Selena Gomez

"Just Hold On" – Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson

"No Promises" – Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato

"Stay" – Zedd and Alessia Cara

Choice pop song:

"24k Magic" – Bruno Mars

"Closer" – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

"Don't Wanna Know" – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Love on the Brain" – Rihanna

"Shape of You" – Ed Sheeran

"Stay" – Zedd and Alessia Cara

Choice country song:

"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

"Every Time I Hear That Song" – Blake Shelton

"The Fighter" – Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood

"God, Your Mama, and Me" – Florida Georgia Line feat. Backstreet Boys

"In Case You Didn't Know" – Brett Young

Choice EDM song:

"2U" – David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber

"It Ain't Me" – Kygo and Selena Gomez

"Just Hold On" – Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson

"Know No Better" – Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, and Quavo

"Rockabye" – Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

"Something Just like This" – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Choice Latin song:

"Chantaje" – Shakira feat. Maluma

"Deja Vu" – Prince Royce and Shakira

"Despacito" – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"Hey Ma" – Pitbull and J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello

"No Le Hablen de Amor" – CD9

"Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)" – CNCO

Choice R&B/hip-hop song:

"Glorious" – Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey

"I'm the One" – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne

"Location" – Khalid

"Passionfruit" – Drake

"Redbone" – Childish Gambino

"That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars

Choice alt-rock song:

"Believer" – Imagine Dragons

"Green Light" – Lorde

"Hard Times" – Paramore

"Heathens" – twenty one pilots

"Heavy" – Linkin Park feat. Kiiara

"Human" – Rag'n'Bone Man

Choice breakout artist:

James Arthur

Chance the Rapper

Halsey

Zara Larsson

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Choice next big thing:

Jonas Blue

Forever in Your Mind

Jax Jones

New Hope Club

The Tide

Grace VanderWaal

Choice summer song:

"Bad Liar" – Selena Gomez

"Castle on the Hill" – Ed Sheeran

"Despacito" – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"Malibu" – Miley Cyrus

"Stay" – Zedd and Alessia Cara

"That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars

Choice summer male artist:

Justin Bieber

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne

Harry Styles

Zedd

Choice summer female artist:

Camila Cabello

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Halsey

Lorde

Katy Perry

Choice summer group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Little Mix

Choice summer tour:

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour

Kendrick Lamar – Damn Tour

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour

Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour

Ed Sheeran – ÷ Tour

Choice male web star:

Cameron Dallas

The Dolan Twins

Ryan Higa

Casey Neistat

Logan Paul

sWooZie

Choice female web star:

Eva Gutowski

Liza Koshy

Merrell Twins

Bethany Mota

Niki and Gabi

Lilly Singh

Choice comedy web star:

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins

Liza Koshy

Logan Paul

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Choice gamer:

Vikram Singh Barn

Jaryd Lazar

Ryan Ohmwrecker

Michael Santana

Rabia Yazbek

Saqib Zahid

Choice beauty blogger:

Andrea Brooks

Gigi Gorgeous

Nikkie de Jager

Kandee Johnson

Bethany Mota

Mia Stammer

Choice web musician:

Cimorelli

Jack & Jack

Carson Lueders

Johnny Orlando

Jake Paul

Leroy Sanchez

Choice muser:

Baby Ariel

Danielle Cohn

Kristen Hancher

Isaiah Howard

Lisa and Lena

Jacob Sartorius

Choice twit:

Ellen DeGeneres

Anna Kendrick

Blake Shelton

Chrissy Teigen

Justin Timberlake

Zendaya

Choice Instagrammer:

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Taylor Swift

Choice YouTuber:

The Dolan Twins

Liza Koshy

Casey Neistat

Jake Paul

Logan Paul

Lilly Singh

Choice Snapchatter:

Brett Eldredge

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Kylie Jenner

DJ Khaled

Bella Thorne

Choice male hottie:

Justin Bieber

Zayn Malik

Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne

Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson

Choice female hottie:

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Paris Jackson

Deepika Padukone

Rihanna

Zendaya

Choice style icon:

Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez

Zayn Malik

Rihanna

Harry Styles

Zendaya

Choice model:

Hailey Baldwin

Ashley Graham

Gigi Hadid

Paris Jackson

Kendall Jenner

Winnie Harlow

Choice male athlete:

John Cena

Stephen Curry

Rickie Fowler

LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mike Trout

Choice female athlete:

Sasha Banks

The Bella Twins

Simone Biles

Elena Delle Donne

Laurie Hernandez

Serena Williams

Choice comedian:

The Dolan Twins

Jordan Doww

Kevin Hart

Gabriel Iglesias

Hasan Minhaj

Lilly Singh

Choice dancer:

Derek Hough

Julianne Hough

Kida the Great

Chloe Lukasiak

tWitch

Maddie Ziegler

Choice video game:

Dota 2

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

League of Legends

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Overwatch

Choice change-maker:

Rowan Blanchard

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Yara Shahidi

Ian Somerhalder

Shailene Woodley

Congrats to all the winners!!

[Image via Instagram.]

