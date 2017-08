People are not happy with the Teen Choice Awards!

On Sunday night, not only did Miley Cyrus not show up but controversial social media star Jake Paul won Choice YouTuber over The Dolan Twins! People are really starting to question whether this thing is rigged (*cough*it is*cough*).

The Dolan Twins:

- nominated for 4 awards

- hugged zendaya

- unproblematic Jake Paul:

- falls on face

- racist

- whole family embarrassing

— abby (@KINGWlZARD) August 14, 2017

2016: The Teen Choice Awards snubs Christina Grimmie 2017: The Teen Choice Award goes to Jake Paul over the Dolan Twins. I'm.so.done.

— Daniel Bostic (@debostic) August 14, 2017

I'm never watching this shit again and say bye to views next year 🖕 pic.twitter.com/KDbJbxrJc6

— Andi💙❤ (@kingsdolan2) August 14, 2017

jake paul just won a teen choice award for its everyday bro and y'all still keep telling me life is worth living pic.twitter.com/wgQr4Tv7oA

— nataleigh (@natisnotlame) August 14, 2017

I don't even fuck with the Dolan Twins but I saw those votes. How can y'all support Jake Paul. Like honestly.

— WydToMeHoseok (@McLovinTheDrama) August 14, 2017

jake paul won choice youtuber….. what the pic.twitter.com/LwMWcsfHwa

— antonio (@antoniodelotero) August 14, 2017

remember when we thought 2017 might actually be a good year but now we have jake paul and team 10 performing at the tca lol we all thought

— caleb (@calebbielskii) August 14, 2017

BRUH THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS JUST SAID MILEY CYRUS COULDNT MAKE IT SO HERES JAKE PAUL PUT ME IN MY GRAVE

— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 14, 2017

Pls stop telling me to vote exo in the Teen Choice Awards it's literally the most pointless award show I'm not gonna retweet anything on it

— Melanie Melon (@exo_sexo) August 14, 2017

me after watching teen choice awards pic.twitter.com/zIbmLg9bOT

— abby; (@peachyyabby) August 14, 2017

in case people still don't know: the #TeenChoice awards are rigged and producers decide who wins the awards and it's not worth your support

— nataleigh (@natisnotlame) August 14, 2017

Edit: Jake Paul bought 2 teen choice awards

— Justamajorfan (@justamajor) August 14, 2017

Since the #TeenChoice awards are a joke like always. Enjoy this video of twenty one pilots winning a Grammy pic.twitter.com/OBcbSmHBqf

— chels (@Chelsea8955) August 14, 2017

CAN YOU BELIEVE LOUIS TOMLINSON SAVED THE #TEENCHOICE AWARDS pic.twitter.com/Kp89NaMsO7

— dalila•rip chester (@KISSINGDNCE) August 14, 2017

Can we stop calling them Teen Choice Awards and start calling them Producers Choice Awards everywhere? I don't wanna see TCAs again.

— i love tacos (@totallydolan) August 14, 2017

jake paul literally won 'rap song' and y'all still believe tca is a serious awards show #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/02kqw6eyIu

— aneesa alrumaih (@ak_alrumaih) August 14, 2017

Welp! There's that!

