Tiger Woods Had Five Different Drugs In His System During DUI Arrest — Including Traces Of Weed!

Tiger Woods Had Five Different Drugs In His System During DUI Arrest — Including Traces Of Weed!

8/14/2017 10:56 PM ET

Explain THIS, Tiger Woods!

As we reported, on May 29, the golf legend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after authorities witnessed his "erratic" driving in Jupiter, Florida.

The next day, the athlete released a statement blaming the incident on "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

Fast forward to Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released his toxicology report which revealed he had FIVE different drugs in his system at the time of the arrest.

They include Hydrocodone (generic form of Vicodin), Hydromorphone (painkiller known as Dilaudid), Alprazolam (also known as Xanax), Zolpidem (sleeping pill also known as Ambien), and THC.

As you may know, THC is the chemical compound in marijuana that gets you high! YIKES!!!

Last month, Woods completed rehab and said he was "so very thankful for all of the support" he's received.

We just hope Tiger has learned his lesson!

