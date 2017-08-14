Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> TV News, Film Flickers, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tina Fey, Robert Downey Jr., Willow Smith, Family, Celeb Kidz, Cute Kidz >> Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!

Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!

8/14/2017 11:44 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsFilm FlickersJada Pinkett SmithTina FeyRobert Downey Jr.Willow SmithFamilyCeleb KidzCute Kidz

She definitely has her mom's snark!

In a 2012 episode of 30 Rock, Tina Fey's own daughter Alice Richmond played Young Liz Lemon in a HILARIOUS flashback!

But this isn't the only time a star has shared the same role with his or her child!

From Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa to Robert Downey Jr. and son Indio Falconer Downey in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Hollywood is a family affair!

To see the entire list…

[Image via NBC.]

