She definitely has her mom's snark!

In a 2012 episode of 30 Rock, Tina Fey's own daughter Alice Richmond played Young Liz Lemon in a HILARIOUS flashback!

But this isn't the only time a star has shared the same role with his or her child!

From Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa to Robert Downey Jr. and son Indio Falconer Downey in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Hollywood is a family affair!

To see the entire list…

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!"

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: celeb kidz, cute kidz, family, film flickers, jada pinkett smith, robert downey jr., tina fey, tv news, willow smith