Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black's Wedding Video WILL Bring You To Tears! Watch HERE!

Beautiful… just beautiful!

As we reported, Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black got married on May 6, 2017 at the Bovey Castle in Devon, England in front of 120 guests.

On Sunday, after recently going on their honeymoon, the Olympian decided to post their gorgeous wedding video, where profits will be donated to two LGBT charities.

The diver wrote:

"Our honeymoon feels like the perfect time to finally share our magical day. We know our wedding was only possible thanks to the brave work of countless people for generations before us, so in that tradition, we will donate any revenue from this video to the LGBT+ Switchboard and It Gets Better in hopes of making things even better for future generations."

In the clip, Tom and Dustin reveal they fell in love with each other within "minutes" after meeting. The screenwriter confessed:

"When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly I was in trouble. I knew I met my match. I met someone who would inspire me, someone who I could admire but also somebody who naturally could be my best friend."

The athlete also felt the same butterflies.

"Within the first few minutes of conversation with Lance, things suddenly massively changed for me. I fell in love. Every single part of him – the way he thinks, the way he acts, and everything that he does – just makes me fall in love with him every single day, more and more."

We couldn't be happier for the two! To see the heartwarming video, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via Tom Daley/YouTube.]

