Wrestling Legend Ric Flair AKA 'Nature Boy' Facing 'Tough Medical Issues' Amid Hospitalization

Oh no.

Wrestling star Ric Flair, who fans know as Nature Boy, is battling some "tough medical issues."

According to his representative Melinda Morris Zanoni, the 68-year-old was hospitalized Saturday morning for heart related issues described as "routine monitoring."

Despite reports that former athlete was admitted to the ICU, Zanoni, who works at Legacy Talent and Entertainment, wrote there was no reason to panic.

But by Sunday night, Zanoni's statement grew more serious. She asked fans of the 16-time world champion to send their "prayers and positive energy" amid his health problems, tweeting:

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻

— MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

We'll be making sure to add to that positive energy. Get better, Nature Boy.

[Image via JLN Photography/WENN.]

