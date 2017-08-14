Home Videos Photos Shop
Wrestling Legend Ric Flair AKA 'Nature Boy' Facing 'Tough Medical Issues' Amid Hospitalization

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair AKA 'Nature Boy' Facing 'Tough Medical Issues' Amid Hospitalization

8/14/2017 11:39 AM ET

Oh no.

Wrestling star Ric Flair, who fans know as Nature Boy, is battling some "tough medical issues."

According to his representative Melinda Morris Zanoni, the 68-year-old was hospitalized Saturday morning for heart related issues described as "routine monitoring."

Despite reports that former athlete was admitted to the ICU, Zanoni, who works at Legacy Talent and Entertainment, wrote there was no reason to panic.

But by Sunday night, Zanoni's statement grew more serious. She asked fans of the 16-time world champion to send their "prayers and positive energy" amid his health problems, tweeting:

We'll be making sure to add to that positive energy. Get better, Nature Boy.

[Image via JLN Photography/WENN.]

