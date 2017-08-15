She's here to explain.

Aaron Carter's ex Madison Parker is finally ready to speak out after her split from the singer a little over a week ago. ICYMI, Aaron came out as bisexual in an emotional letter, and soon after, fans began to speculate this was the reason for the breakup.

Related: Aaron Carter Dives Deeper Into Feud With Brother Nick Carter

E! News obtained her exclusive statement, where she shared:

[Image via WENN.]